business Market Live: Q4 Earnings Season – Taking Stock Of The Hits & Misses | Winners & Losers Of Q4 As the March quarter earnings season draws to a close, we take stock of the winners & losers this time around, especially in the wake of buoyant domestic demand across sectors. That said, the lingering impact of inflation made its presence felt too. The Indian consumption story gave a fillip to banking, auto, telecom and FMCG firms. But IT was a laggard thanks to the challenging global environment. We catch up with Kuunal Shah, Carnelian Capital Advisors and Siddarth Bhamre, Religare Broking to decode the overall trend this earnings season and outlook for FY24.