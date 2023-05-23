business Market Live: PB Fintech narrows Q4 loss | BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Divi’s Lab & Glenmark Life in focus Nifty gains for a second straight day, shutting shop above the 18,300 mark. Will the bulls gain further momentum? BPCL Q4 earnings top expectations, PB Fintech narrows its losses significantly in Q4 and Ashok Leyland reports Q4 earnings today. We discuss the cues for trade and all these stocks with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls Securities. Also what should one do with stocks like Divi’s Labs and Laurus Labs post Q4 earnings. Moneycontrol Pro’s Anubhav Sahu answers. Watch!