business Market live: Nifty trades weak but reclaims 18k | FMCG, realty stocks fall most | Mid-Day Mood Check Markets see a mild recovery from opening lows; Nifty50 claws back above 18,000 after slipping below the crucial psychological mark in early trading session. All sectoral indices trade weak with FMCG and real estate stocks being worst hit. Catch this mid-day mood check on the market with Karunya Rao.