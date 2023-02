business Market Live: Nifty to extend 6-day losing streak? Paytm, Adani Group & Indigo in focus | Opening Bell The global cues indicate another tepid start for Indian markets. But can new-age stocks change the market sentiment? Sunil Mittal seeking stake in Paytm, Adani’s fund raising plans, Real estate stocks underperformance, Interglobe’s 50 airlines grounded and more. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Singh from Angel One and Mayuresh Joshi from William O’Neil and Company to discuss the newsflow to impact markets today only on the opening bell