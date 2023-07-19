business Market Live: Nifty Reclaims 19,800 Amid Volatility; NTPC & Polycab India In Focus | Closing Bell Benchmark indices hit fresh record highs in early deals on Wednesday as investors cheered in-line Q1FY24 results of India Inc. The S&P BSE Sensex touched a lifetime peak of 67,117, while the Nifty50 hit 19,842. However, Indices turned flat later in the day. NTPC and Polycab India as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Tata Elxsi & Sheela Foams among others only on closing bell.