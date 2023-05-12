first published: May 12, 2023 12:42 pm
A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.
Commodities Live: Dollar strength pushes metal prices to multi-month lows | Inflation falls in China
Live: PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Gujarat
Market Live: Nifty off lows; autos, FMCG gain | Eicher zooms, Zee Ent tanks | Mid-day Mood Check
Stock of The Day: KEC International | Will it benefit from strong growth in public and private capex?
Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.
Market Live: Nifty off lows; autos, FMCG gain | Eicher zooms, Zee Ent tanks | Mid-day Mood Check
Market Live: Nifty flat above 18,300; Dr Reddy’s, L&T tank post Q4 earnings| Mid-day Mood Check
Market LIVE: Nifty below 18250; IndusInd Gains, SBI Drags | L&T, DRL Q4 Today | Mid-day Mood Check
Market Live: Nifty Steady Above 18,300; Autos Lead | MGL, Zomato In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check