business Market Live: Nifty off lows; autos, FMCG gain | Eicher zooms, Zee Ent tanks | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty has managed to recover from its intraday lows but remained below the crucial 18,300 mark, while the mid and smallcap segments displayed a lackluster performance. The metals and media sectors emerged as the top laggards, while the automobile and FMCG sectors experienced gains. Eicher Motors witnessed a remarkable surge following its outstanding Q4 earnings report. On the other hand, Tata Motors is expected to witness a significant YoY revenue growth of 30% in Q4, with its profit after tax potentially soaring by nearly 5-7 times compared to the previous year. Cipla, buoyed by its strong presence in the Indian market, is projected to witness a two-fold jump in its Q4 profit after tax. Zee shares plummeted by 6% due to potential setbacks in its merger plans with Sony. Additionally, Max Health, Sona BLW, and HAL were added to the MSCI India Index. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today's session.