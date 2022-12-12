Market Live: Nifty off lows after breaking below 18,400; IT extends losses | Mid-day mood check

Nifty recovers after dropping below the 18,400 mark at open. Mid and smallcaps eke out small gains to outperform benchmark indices. Nifty IT Index extends losses but PSU banks are extending their upmove. Nifty energy is the top index mover. Among the pharma shares, Glenmark in under pressure after USFDA issues warning letter to the drugmaker for lapses at its Goa unit. Uniparts India’s listing turns out to be a flop show as it lists at a discount to its issue price. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!