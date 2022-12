business Market Live: Nifty near 18700; realty top mover | Paytm slips post buyback news | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty inches towards 18,700. Realty and media are the top sectoral movers today. Nifty IT is logging a second day of gains, but Nifty FMCG is extending losses in today’s session. HUL and Nestle are among the top losers on the Nifty today. Meanwhile, Paytm slips after the announcement of Rs 850 cr share buyback. Yes Bank snaps its winning streak after gaining 30% over the last 4 sessions. Watch this mid-day market mood check to know more about all the market action.