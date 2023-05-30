business Market Live: Nifty marching towards record; Banks scale new peak| IRCTC, RVNL & NBCC in focus Nifty staged a marvellous upmove on Monday, continuing last week's rally and ending higher for the third straight session. Buying was seen in the metal, realty and financial names. During the day, the Nifty Bank index touched a fresh record high of 44,483. Nifty is just 1.4% away from its all-time high. Will the benchmark index scale a new peak anytime soon? Ajay Bagga, Chairman, Elyments Platforms talks about the factors driving the current leg of rally, the promising themes as we head towards life highs and whether or not this rally is here to stay? We also discuss the chart set up for the Nifty and stocks like IRCTC, RVNL, Adani Transmission among others with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls Securities! Watch