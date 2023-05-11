business Market Live: Nifty flat above 18,300; Dr Reddy’s, L&T tank post Q4 earnings| Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades flat around the 18,300 mark, while mid- and small-cap stocks are outperforming the benchmark indices. With the exception of the pharma sector, all other sectors are showing positive trends. Some of the top losers in the Nifty index include DRL, L&T, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Divi's Labs. On the other hand, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, and HUL are among the top gainers in the Nifty index. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today's session.