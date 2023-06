business Market Live : Nifty ends above 18,700 mark; all sectoral indices ended in green | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended on strong note on June 7 with Nifty above 18,700 led by buying across the sectors. Biggest gainers on the Nifty were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Nestle India and HDFC Life, while losers were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti Suzuki. Catch Yatin Mota live on Moneycontrol.