business Market Live: Nifty earnings today – Sun Pharma, ONGC, M&M | Andrew Holland on where to invest now Nifty staged a remarkable comeback in the last hour of trade with Nifty Bank recouping most of its losses. Realty and FMCG were among the top gainers. Will the June series kick off on a positive note? Meanwhile, it’s the last leg of earnings season so gear up for Q4 results from the likes of Sun Pharma, M&M, ONGC and Grasim. Meanwhile, market veteran Andrew Holland shares his thoughts on the market - where we are headed from here and the top themes one can invest in now. We also discuss a whole host of stocks like Page Industries, Radico Khaitan & Emami with Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader. Watch!