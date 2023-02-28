Market Live: Nifty below 17,400; Could pharma be the place to hide? | Zee Ent, Infosys In Focus

Sensex and Nifty ended lower for a seventh straight day, with the index breaching the budget day low of 17353 briefly. Will we see buying come in at lower levels? We decode the market setup and discuss a whole host of stocks like Zee Entertainment, Infosys and SBI Card with Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities. What’s the outlook on pharma stocks after Q3 earnings and as US FDA woes continue to plague the likes of Cipla? Can you still take refuge in pharma stocks amid the weakness in the market? Purvi Shah of Kotak Securities shares some insights. Watch!