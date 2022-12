business Market Live: Nifty back in green as BJP races ahead in Gujarat Assembly polls | Mid-day Market Check BJP has cemented its lead in the Gujarat Assembly polls but it’s a tight race in Himachal. Stocks have snapped a four-day losing streak with the Nifty trading near the 18,600 mark. Mid and small cap indices trade with mild gains as well. Among the gainers, PSU banks are shining but Sun Pharma is the top loser on the index after USFDA put its Halol unit under import alert.