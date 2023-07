business Market Live: Nifty above 19,300, Sensex gains 520 points; HDFC positive contributor l Bajar Gupshup BSE Midcap index is trading with marginal gains, while smallcap index up 0.5 percent. Among sectors, pharma index down 1 percent and Information Technology index down 0.5 percent, while oil & gas index up 2 percent, metal index up 1 percent. Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC are among the positive contributors of the Nifty Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.