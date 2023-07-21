English
    Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex near day's low dragged by IT shares | Closing Bell

    Benchmark equity indices slumped on Friday as IT stocks declined sharply. Infosys plunged 10% as revenue growth guidance was cut and its ADR slumped overnight. RIL, TCS, HUL, Wipro are the other major laggards. Yatin Mota talks about the newsmakers on their radar including Infosys & HUL among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 03:44 pm

