business Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex near day's low dragged by IT shares | Closing Bell Benchmark equity indices slumped on Friday as IT stocks declined sharply. Infosys plunged 10% as revenue growth guidance was cut and its ADR slumped overnight. RIL, TCS, HUL, Wipro are the other major laggards. Yatin Mota talks about the newsmakers on their radar including Infosys & HUL among others only on closing bell.