business Market live: New highs in sight | RIL Q1 a mixed bag | Infosys, HUL miss estimates |Opening Bell Gift Nifty hints at a negative start. Wall street closes mixed, the dow jones rallies for the 9th straight day. Asia markets fall as Japan’s inflation rises slightly in June. Earnings to watch: HUL & Infosys. Other stocks to watch out for include L&T, Tata Motors, HAL. Catch Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira in conversation with Kush Bohra ( Technical ) Founder, kushbohra.com and Jyotivardhan Jaipuria ( Fundamental) Founder & Managing Director , Valentis Advisors Pvt. Ltd.