business Market Live: Nestle, Bajaj Auto Earnings - What should you expect? Mankind Pharma IPO kicks off Nifty surges past 17,700 amid late buying aided by realty and financials. Will the momentum continue as street awaits earnings from Nestle and Tata Consumer. What should you expect from the FMCG giants? CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo sheds light on the key factors to watch out for. We also put the spotlight on stocks like Bajaj Auto, Ipca Labs and CG Consumer. Meanwhile, Mankind Pharma IPO kicks off for subscription today, know what analysts are saying. Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities shares his stock picks for the day. Watch!