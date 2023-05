business Market Live: Karnataka Poll Results to sway markets? | Tata Motors, DLF, DMart & Adani Ent in focus Nifty ended another rangebound session on Friday above the 18,300 mark. For the week, the index saw gains of nearly a percent. Markets may see a sentimental impact of the Karnataka assembly polls that saw the Congress successfully stage a comeback by winning 136 seats and a 43% vote share. Meanwhile, street will also digest earnings from Tata Motors, DLF, DMart etc. Adani Group stocks will once again be in focus after the fund raise approval and Supreme Court’s hearing on the Hindenburg case today. We discuss the market setup with Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, MOFSL, and Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Watch!