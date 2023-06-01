business Market Live: India’s GDP Growth Surges Past 7%| Nilesh Shah’s Market View | Coal India In Focus SGX Nifty is hinting at a muted start for the Indian market. The US house has passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling days before the government was expected to run out of money to pay its bills. Meanwhile, India's FY23 GDP growth comes in at 7.2%, above estimates. Q4 GDP growth too beats estimate, coming in at 6.1%. Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital talks about the current leg of market rally and where we are headed from here. Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities decodes the chart set for Nifty and stocks like Coal India and Spandana Sphoorty. Watch!