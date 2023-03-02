English
    Market Live: How will March pan out for US markets, gold & bitcoin? | Hero, Bajaj Finserv in focus

    Sensex and Nifty ended higher, snapping an eight-day losing streak. The index managed to shut shop above the 17,400 mark. Will the market manage to sustain today’s up-move? Meanwhile, as an aggressive Fed and higher-for-longer rate fears weigh on US equities, where is the Dow headed in the near-term? Will the renewed rally in commodities amid strong Chinese economic data last? Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities shares his outlook on gold, crude, base metals and bitcoin along with his views on stocks like Hero Moto, Bajaj Finserv and a host of other stocks. Watch!

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 08:28 am

