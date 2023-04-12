business Market Live: How to play TCS ahead of Q4 earnings? IndusInd, Delhivery in focus | Time to go Gold? The Nifty has clocked a 7-day winning streak and conquered the 17,700 mark decisively on Tuesday! Banks, metals and autos were among the top performers in trade but IT was on the losing side as investors turned cautious ahead of TCS Q4 earnings. The tech bellwether is expected to see Subdued growth due to client delays in US and Europe. All eyes will be on commentary on demand and the BFSI segment amid the banking turmoil in the US. We discuss the market setup and stocks like Delta Corp, Sula and Delhivery with Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan. Also, XM Australia CEO Peter Mcguire joins us in our studios to discuss the outlook on gold & silver as the global rate hike cycle nears its end. Watch!