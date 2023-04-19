English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    business

    Market Live: Healthy Pharma rally here to stay? | Windfall tax is back | SBI, Tata Coffee in focus

    Nifty slips for a second straight day despite a mild rebound in IT shares and a smart surge in pharma and realty shares. Will the index manage to snap out of the 2-day losing streak and resume its uptrend? Meanwhile, stocks like RIL, ONGC and Oil India will be in focus as the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 per tonne from nil. We also discuss the trade setup and stocks like SBI, Tata Coffee, and ICICI Lombard among others with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The pharma index has outperformed the Nifty over the last month, is the tide turning for the sector? Moneycontrol Pro’s Anubhav Sahu decodes. Watch!

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 08:25 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows