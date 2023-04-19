business Market Live: Healthy Pharma rally here to stay? | Windfall tax is back | SBI, Tata Coffee in focus Nifty slips for a second straight day despite a mild rebound in IT shares and a smart surge in pharma and realty shares. Will the index manage to snap out of the 2-day losing streak and resume its uptrend? Meanwhile, stocks like RIL, ONGC and Oil India will be in focus as the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 per tonne from nil. We also discuss the trade setup and stocks like SBI, Tata Coffee, and ICICI Lombard among others with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The pharma index has outperformed the Nifty over the last month, is the tide turning for the sector? Moneycontrol Pro’s Anubhav Sahu decodes. Watch!