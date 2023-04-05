Market Live: HCL Tech, ONGC, RIL & Bajaj Fin in focus; decoding travel demand trends with EaseMyTrip

FY24 kicked off on a muted note but the Nifty managed to eke out slim gains and shut shop around the 17400 mark on Monday. Buying was seen across sectors like autos and PSU banks. Will the momentum continue as markets await RBI policy outcome on Thursday? We decode the market technicals with Milan Vaishnav, Gemstone Equity Research and also discuss trading strategy for stocks like HCL Tech & Bajaj Finance. ONGC, RIL will be in focus as govt slashes windfall tax on crude to nil! We also touch base with Lokendra Saini, COO, EaseMyTrip to decode the summer travel trends amid a resurgence in Covid cases in the country. Watch!