Market Live: Financials in focus & IT to hog the limelight | Opening Bell

Will the Nifty build on the gain from the last three sessions or will it snap the winning streak?
Financials in focus on Q4 updates from Bajaj Finance, Federal Bank and South Indian Bank reporting quarterly and year-end financial numbers, JPMorgan places HCL Tech on negative catalyst watch rating and Hindustan Zinc - Vedanta impending deal is on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Gaurang Shah from Geojit Financial and Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities to discuss the news and cues that can impact your trading day on the Opening Bell.