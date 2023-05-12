English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    X

    business

    Market Live: Equity MF Inflows at 4-month low; Tata Motors, Cipla, Sona BLW in focus | MSCI Rejig

    SGX Nifty is hinting at a weak start for the Indian markets this morning. Will the Nifty manage to end the week above the 18,300 mark? Stocks in the spotlight today are Tata Motors, Cipla as they report earnings today. Also in focus will be Eicher, Siemens and BSE after good numbers. Watch out for Kotak Bank, Sona BLW, HAL and Zomato post the MSCI rejig. We discuss all these stocks with Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader. Meanwhile, latest AMFI data indicates that Equity mutual funds have slumped to a 4-month low. We discuss the data with Moneycontrol’s Abhinav Kaul. In global headline, Elon Musk resigns as Twitter CEO, says he has found a woman to lead the firm who may take over in the next 6 weeks. Watch!

    first published: May 12, 2023 08:41 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows