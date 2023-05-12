business Market Live: Equity MF Inflows at 4-month low; Tata Motors, Cipla, Sona BLW in focus | MSCI Rejig SGX Nifty is hinting at a weak start for the Indian markets this morning. Will the Nifty manage to end the week above the 18,300 mark? Stocks in the spotlight today are Tata Motors, Cipla as they report earnings today. Also in focus will be Eicher, Siemens and BSE after good numbers. Watch out for Kotak Bank, Sona BLW, HAL and Zomato post the MSCI rejig. We discuss all these stocks with Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader. Meanwhile, latest AMFI data indicates that Equity mutual funds have slumped to a 4-month low. We discuss the data with Moneycontrol’s Abhinav Kaul. In global headline, Elon Musk resigns as Twitter CEO, says he has found a woman to lead the firm who may take over in the next 6 weeks. Watch!