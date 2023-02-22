 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live: Can Nifty Break Out Of The 17,800-18,000 Range? | LIC Housing, Zensar & BEL In Focus

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

Nifty ended a volatile session on a negative note yesterday, continuing the downtrend for the third day in a row. Sentiment was weighed down by selling in most of the sectors barring FMCG. Can the Nifty break out of the 17800-18000 range anytime soon? Religare Broking’s Siddarth Bhamre talks about where the markets are headed in the near term and also shares his top bets. We also touch base with KRChoksey Securities’ Hemen Kapadia and discuss the market technicals and a whole host of stocks including LIC Housing Finance and Zensar tech. Watch!

