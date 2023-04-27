English
    Market Live: Bajaj Finance reports strong Q4; buy, sell or hold? HUL, Axis Bank, Wipro Q4 results today

    Nifty ended a volatile session above the 17,800 mark but this morning the SGX Nifty is hinting at a negative start amid mixed cues from Wall Street and Asia. Meanwhile a spate of Nifty firms like Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will report earnings today. What should you expect from HUL that also hands in fourth quarter report card today? We touch base with Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan and discuss the expectations. Meanwhile, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com decodes the cues for trade and chart setup for stocks like Bajaj Finance and Maruti. Watch!

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 08:29 am

