LIVE: Wipro Reports Q1 Earnings | Management Commentary & Future Outlook

    Wipro announced a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 12 percent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, reaching Rs 2,870 crore. Additionally, the company experienced a 6% increase in consolidated revenue, amounting to Rs 22,831 crore. Watch the detailed analysis of the tech giant's Q1 numbers, management commentary and growth guidance here.

    first published: Jul 13, 2023 04:33 pm

