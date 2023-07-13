business LIVE: Wipro Reports Q1 Earnings | Management Commentary & Future Outlook Wipro announced a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 12 percent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, reaching Rs 2,870 crore. Additionally, the company experienced a 6% increase in consolidated revenue, amounting to Rs 22,831 crore. Watch the detailed analysis of the tech giant's Q1 numbers, management commentary and growth guidance here.