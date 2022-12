business LIVE: Will The MPC Go For 35 Bps Rate Hike? All Eyes On Stance | Expectations From RBI Policy The RBI'S Monetary Policy Committee will announce its rate decision tomorrow. Will the central bank opt for a 35 bps rate hike this time around? What are the key expectations from the announcement? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Latha Venkatesh to know more!