English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: Will positive earnings negate negative global cues?| Nifty to sustain 18,200?|Opening Bell

    Good Q4 earnings from Mahanagar Gas, Birlasoft, UPL, Andhra Paper, and Ugar Sugar to give direction to markets? What is on the earnings radar today? The new kid on the block, Mankind Pharma may list today with a double-digit premium. Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Nazara Tech & Kansai Nerolac will be in focus as the companies will announce their fourth-quarter results today. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity & Currency) at SBI Securities and Srinivas Rao Ravuri, CIO at PGIM India Mutual Fund on Opening Bell

    first published: May 9, 2023 09:10 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows