business LIVE: Will positive earnings negate negative global cues?| Nifty to sustain 18,200?|Opening Bell Good Q4 earnings from Mahanagar Gas, Birlasoft, UPL, Andhra Paper, and Ugar Sugar to give direction to markets? What is on the earnings radar today? The new kid on the block, Mankind Pharma may list today with a double-digit premium. Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Nazara Tech & Kansai Nerolac will be in focus as the companies will announce their fourth-quarter results today. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity & Currency) at SBI Securities and Srinivas Rao Ravuri, CIO at PGIM India Mutual Fund on Opening Bell