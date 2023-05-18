business LIVE: Will Nifty snap 2-day losing streak?; SBI & ITC in focus | Opening Bell The market is likely to open marginally higher on Thursday as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Dalal Street. Vedant Fashions, Jubilant Foodworks, DRL amongst others will be on the radar today. State Bank Of India, Interglobe Aviation, ITC will post their Q4 results today. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Chandan Taparia, Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal on Opening Bell