Live: Will Nifty recover on strong global cues? | Adani Group & Natco Pharma in focus

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Benchmark indices ended lower in yesterday's trade but will a positive handover from global markets change the sentiment? Adani promoter’s fund raise by stake sale in group companies, Natco Pharma’s buyback, Titagarh Wagons, BHEL leading in race for Vande Bharat Trainset, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services disbursement up 50% among others are on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Pritesh Mehta from Yes Securities and Nitin Bhasin, Co-Head of Institutional Equities, Ambit Capital to discuss the key triggers that can impact your trading only on the Opening Bell

first published: Mar 3, 2023 08:57 am