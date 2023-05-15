English
    LIVE: Will Karnataka Elections weigh down markets? Adani Stocks in focus | Opening Bell

    Karnataka assembly election results were largely in line with the Street’s expectations with Indian National Congress (INC) emerging as a clear winner, the impact, according to analysts, could be sentimental. Stocks to be in focus include Tata Motors, Vedanta, and DLF on the back of earnings. Adani Group is to be in focus due to fundraising plans and SC’s ruling. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder, of Catalyst Wealth, Nitin Bhasin- Co-Head of Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:08 am

