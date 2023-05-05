business LIVE: Will broader markets continue to outperform? | Paytm Q4 in focus | Opening Bell The contagion fear on Wall Street and 25 bps rate hike by ECB will act as triggers for the Indian markets. SGX Nifty is hinting at a slightly weaker start for Indian markets. Will the Nifty end a surprisingly good week on a rocky note? Upgrade by Morgan Stanley for Godrej Properties, Dabur India’s dull earnings, HDFC Twins & Britannia's Q4 results are in focus today. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Hemen Kapadia, Hemen Kapadia, Senior VP- Institutional Equity, KR Choksey Securities and Manoj Bahety Portfolio – Carnelian Asset Advisors only on Opening Bell