business LIVE: TCS Reports Q1 Earnings | Decoding Quarterly Performance | Management Commentary & Outlook IT bellwether TCS kicks off the Q1 earnings season. IT stocks have underperformed in the recent rally as analysts expect revenues to be under pressure because of a likely recession in the United States. Watch the management share key commentary and outlook ahead for the company followed by a discussion on their quarterly performance with a panel of experts, right here on Moneycontrol.