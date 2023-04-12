Live: TCS earnings to dictate the market's direction? IndusInd Bank in focus | Opening Bell

Bulls retained their control over Dalal Street for the seventh consecutive session, taking the Nifty above the 17,700 level. Will IT giant TCS set the direction for bulls going further? IndusInd Bank is expected to be in focus as the bank is expected to miss MSCI Standard Inclusion by a small margin, Delta Corp’s weak earnings, Eicher Motors' downgrade by Macquire are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Head- of Technical Research- at Axis Direct and Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer at Complete Circle Wealth.