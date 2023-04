business LIVE: Strong Q4 for Bajaj Auto & Tata Cons | Will Nifty witness consolidation? | Opening Bell Maruti Suzuki to be in focus ahead of earnings today. Bajaj Auto & Tata Consumer Products delivered strong Q4 results. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in discussion with Rajesh Palviya, Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives ) at Axis Direct and Anil Rego, Founder & CEO at Right Horizons only on the Opening Bell