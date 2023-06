business LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid gains in auto stocks; Tata Chemicals, Info Edge in focus | Closing Bell Indian shares traded higher on Monday, powered by sustained gains in auto stocks and tracking the mood in the broader Asian market, as mixed U.S. jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may skip an interest rate hike later this month. Both the indexes registered their second-straight weekly gain on Friday, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic growth data and fast-paced expansion of the country's factory output. Nandita Khemka discusses the newsmakers on their radar including Tata Chemicals, Info Edge, Wonderla only on closing bell.