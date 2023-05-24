business Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's High; Sun Pharma, Biocon & Amara Raja in focus | Closing Bell Indian benchmark indices erased early gains and nosedived in the second half of the trading session. Broader markets are bucking the trend. Metal stocks were among the biggest laggards while pharma and FMCG stocks gained in trade. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Amara Raja Batteries, Deepak Nitrate, Biocon & Sun Pharma only on closing bell