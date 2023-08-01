English
    Live: Sensex, Nifty Flat Amid Volatility; IT Top Gainer | DLF, GAIL In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty traded flat with negative bias and stayed below the 19,750-mark. Broader markets were steady; with smallcaps outperforming others. IT is a top sectoral gainer, whereas, realty and banks were among the top sectoral losers. KEI Industries fell in trade despite mixed Q1 numbers. Also to note, South Indian Bank got board nod for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including DLF & Hindustan Copper, only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 03:40 pm

