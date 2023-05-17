English
    LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses; Jubilant Food, LIC Housing & Amber Ent in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian markets continued to dip further as the concerns over debt ceiling negotiations in US rise. Realty and media indices were among the worst hit. Nandita Khemka shares the newsmakers on her radar including Jubilant Food, LIC Housing & Amber Ent.

    first published: May 17, 2023 03:33 pm

