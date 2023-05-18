business LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains; SBI, ITC & Teamlease in focus | Closing Bell Indian benchmark indices erased early gains to extend their losing streak for the third session. Nifty heavyweights SBI reported their Q4 results. SBI posted a record 83% jump in profit. The cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC will also report it's Q4 results today. Nandita Khemka share the newsmakers on her radar including, SBI, ITC & Teamlease on Closing Bell.