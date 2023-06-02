English
    Live: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Cyient & AU Small in focus|Closing Bell

    Sensex and Nifty inched higher on Friday as strong monthly sales boosted Hero MotoCorp Ltd and as investor appetite for risky assets improved on bets that the U.S. The Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes. For the week, however, both benchmarks are set to close flat.. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Cyient & AU Small Finance Bank only on closing bell.

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 03:38 pm

