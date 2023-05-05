business LIVE: Sensex, Nifty back in the red; TVS Motor, Dabur & HDFC in focus Indian markets took a hit today with both Nifty & Sensex back in the red after a solid week of gains. The decline was caused by high-weightage financials and weak global cues after the European Central Bank hiked rates and fears over the contagion fear brewing in the US. Financials stocks led declines in the Nifty, falling 1% as HDFC and HDFC Bank lost 5% each, and were among the top losers on the index. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including TVS Motor & Dabur India on Closing Bell