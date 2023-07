business LIVE : Reliance Industries Q1 results decoded | RIL Net Profit lower YoY, Retail revenue up 19% Reliance Industries Limited reported a YoY decrease of 5.9% in the consolidated net profit at Rs 18,258 crore in Q1FY24. The muted performance in oil-to-chemicals partly offset the strong growth in the consumer-facing business. There was robust growth in retail, with Reliance Retail reporting an 18.8% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 2,448 crore in the quarter ended June. Jio Infocomm, the telecom division of RIL reported consolidated net profit for Q1 at Rs 5,098 crore, registering a growth of 12.17% YoY.