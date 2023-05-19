business LIVE: Rebound Seen In Nifty & Sensex; Indigo & Bata in focus | Closing Bell Indian markets staged at a comeback in the second half of the session after erasing early gains. Nifty and Sensex are back in the green with Nifty reclaiming the 18,200 mark. Mid and smallcap indices were under pressure. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Integlobe Aviation (Indigo), Bata India and PNB Housing Finance only on Closing Bell