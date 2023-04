business Live: RBI Monetary Policy and Weekly Expiry To Dictate the Market Trend | Opening Bell Will RBI hike the rate or hit the pause button? Financials are also expected to be in focus ahead of RBI monetary policy meet decision. New age companies such as Nykaa have come up with Q4 numbers, Hero Moto Corp’s Voluntary Retirement Scheme & small finance bank report their quarterly updates are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Gautam Duggad & Chandan Taparia on Opening Bell.