business LIVE: Paytm Buyback Decoded -- Why Is The Street Disappointed? | Why Is Paytm Slipping Post Buyback? Paytm shares are trading lower despite the company’s board approving a Rs 850 crore share buyback plan. The company said that it will buy back up to 10.5 million shares of the company at a price of up to Rs 810 per share, which is much higher than the Rs 650 per share expected by the market. So why are shares falling despite the buyback price being higher than market expectations. Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and N Mahalakshmi to know more!