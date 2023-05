business LIVE: Nifty to extend 3-day winning streak? BPCL & Shree Cement in focus | Opening Bell Shree Cement, HEG and BPCL will be in focus on the back of earnings, MOSL initiates a buy rating on Kajaria Ceramics and Macquire note on the consumer and food segment to keep QSR stocks in action. Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in discussion about market strategy with Sudeep Shah. Deputy Vice President, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity & Currency) at SBI Securities and Prakash Diwan, Director, Almount Capital Management